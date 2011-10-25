BRIEF-Pure Gold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.04
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date November 08, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.8
Payment Date November 08, 2011
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.625 pct, (1.4 selling) &
(0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 Brazil's one-time richest man Eike Batista will stand trial on corruption charges along with an ex-Rio de Janeiro governor who allegedly took millions in bribes from the former billionaire.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports