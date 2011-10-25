(Lead Manager Corrects ratings by removing fitch rating and not under EMTN programme as the
documentation is standalone)
October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aeroports de Paris SA
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2022
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.391
Reoffer price 99.391
Spread 134.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.70bp
over 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis, Royal Bank of
Scotland & Societe Generale
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011140912
