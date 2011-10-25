(Lead Manager Corrects ratings by removing fitch rating and not under EMTN programme as the documentation is standalone)

October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aeroports de Paris SA

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2022

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.391

Reoffer price 99.391

Spread 134.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.70bp

over 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis, Royal Bank of

Scotland & Societe Generale

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011140912

