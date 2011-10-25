October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank (SWEDa.ST)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 1, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120 bp

Issue price Par

Re-offer Price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 120 bp

ISIN XS0699923826

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 1, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 180 bp

Issue price 99.858

Re-offer Price 99.858

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 180 bp

ISIN XS0699953658

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 1, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

Programme

