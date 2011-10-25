October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedbank (SWEDa.ST)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 1, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120 bp
Issue price Par
Re-offer Price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 120 bp
ISIN XS0699923826
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 1, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 180 bp
Issue price 99.858
Re-offer Price 99.858
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 180 bp
ISIN XS0699953658
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 1, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
Programme
