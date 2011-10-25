(Follows alerts)

Oct 25 North American independent power producer Capital Power Corp posted a narrower quarterly loss, helped by higher spot power prices in Alberta and better performance of its plants.

July-September net loss narrowed to C$15 million, or 29 cents per share, from C$16 million, or 74 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to C$433 million from C$513 million.

Excluding items, it earned 43 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of 47 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Funds from operations totaled $116 million in the third quarter, up 33 percent from C$87 million last year.

Shares of the company closed at C$25.48 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)