SEOUL Oct 26 Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday amid doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, with weak U.S. data weighing on sentiment further.

Shares in LG Electronics and Shinhan Financial Group were down 1.1 percent and 2.6 percent respectively ahead of their third-quarter results scheduled later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.95 percent at 1,870.76 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)