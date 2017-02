HANOI, Oct 26 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vincom Joint Stock Co , or Vincom, in the first nine months of 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item Jan-Sept 2011 (*) Jan-Sept 2010

Revenues 1,050,098 513,940

Gross profit 647,085 285,523

Net profit 496,220 231,773

Note: (*) the figures were unaudited and made by the parent company only. ($1=20,920 dong)

(Reporting by Vu Duy)