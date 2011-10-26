Oct 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date January 19,2015

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 109.274

Reoffer price 109.274

Payment Date November 2, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 375 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0241013472

Temp ISIN XS0700187056

