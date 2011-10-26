Oct 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date January 19,2015
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 109.274
Reoffer price 109.274
Payment Date November 2, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 375 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0241013472
Temp ISIN XS0700187056
