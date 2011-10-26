* At least 6 brokerages cut price targets

Oct 26 At least six brokerages cut their price targets on the stock of Broadcom Corp BRCM.O after the chipmaker warned that revenue could fall 13 percent this quarter due to broad-based weakness in demand, including in its fast-growing wireless market.

The company's shares were down 2 percent at $35.10 in early trading on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

On Tuesday, Broadcom forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.7-$1.8 billion, which missed Wall Street expectations. [ID:nN1E79O1V8]

Brokerage Benchmark believes that even though end customers are cutting down on chip inventories to the bare minimum in a weak demand environment, assuming the global economy does not further decelerate, it is likely Broadcom will see a rebound in customer order patterns starting in the first quarter.

Needham & Co, however, said the rebound could take longer, and will start only in the second quarter.

Increased broadband adoption in emerging markets, ramping up of low-cost 3G Android phones and infrastructure build outs for faster networks are all long-term revenue drivers for the company, which remain intact, Needham said.

For a summary of the price target changes on the stock, please see table below. Brokerage New PT Prev PT Robert W. Baird & Co $42 $46 Needham & Co $40 $43 FBR Capital Markets $45 $50 Benchmark $40 $45 Bernstein Research $34 $39 BMO Capital Markets $42 $48

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

