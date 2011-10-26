Oct 26 Shares of F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) rose as much as 12 percent in brisk early morning trade, a day after the network equipment maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and forecast strong fiscal 2012 revenue.

F5 Networks, which makes products that speed up data over wide area networks (WAN), forecast a first quarter in line with estimates, citing seasonality issues like decreased business from telecom service providers as networks remain closed for the holiday period. [ID:nL3E7LP3PO]

Wedbush Morgan Securities raised its price target on the stock to $105 from $90 and said the fourth quarter was driven by solid growth across most geographies and verticals, especially telecommunications and government.

"As new products continue to gain traction and wireless carriers build out their Long Term Evolution networks, we see the company sustaining momentum in 2012," Stifel Nicolaus said in a note, and raised its price target on the stock to $100 from $92.

Shares of the company, after rising to a high of $99.79, were trading at $98.25 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

