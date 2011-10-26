* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.25-$1.37, rev $5.29-$5.69 bln

* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $5

* Q3 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.17

* Q3 revenue $5.19 bln vs est $5.26 bln

* Shares rise 12 pct in early trading

(Rewrites, adds details, share movement in paragraphs 2-3, 6-7)

Oct 26 Technology distributor Arrow Electronics Inc's (ARW.N) third-quarter profit beat estimates helped by acquisitions in high-margin markets, and forecast fourth quarter above expectations despite concerns about weak consumer spending.

The company will be looking to add new suppliers in the fourth quarter, penetrate into new market segments and expand its services, while cutting operating expenses across its global enterprise computing (ECS) and core global components businesses.

Shares of the company rose 12 percent to $37.16 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Arrow, which sells products made by Intel (INTC.O), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) and Microsoft (MSFT.O), sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.37 per share, on revenue of $5.29-$5.69 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.25 per share for the fourth quarter, on revenue of $5.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sees sales of core global components, which grew 6 percent in the third quarter, below normal seasonality in the fourth quarter, reflecting the weak macroeconomic conditions.

In the last few months, technology companies have raised concerns about weak consumer spending, especially in the personal computer market, hurt by a global economic slowdown and rising unemployment.

The company's third-quarter net income rose to $132.2 million, or $1.15 cents per share, from $118.5 million, or $1 per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.20 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 11 percent to $5.19 billion.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share, on revenue of $5.26 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

