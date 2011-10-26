October 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (World Bank)(IBRD)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2013

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.79

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2013 UKT

Payment Date November 3, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0556054327

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)