Oct 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 160 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.372

Payment Date November 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0142054391

