Oct 26 Shares of RadioShack Corp RSH.N slipped as much as 15 percent on Wednesday, a day after the consumer electronics chain reported a much weaker-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by lower gross margins.

RadioShack's results were also hurt by the mid-September launch of Verizon Wireless products and the related phaseout of T-Mobile products and services at its stores.

"The launch of Verizon Wireless was softer than expected, although Verizon Wireless sales should “comp” positively relative to T-Mo in the fourth quarter," Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Schick said in a note.

On Tuesday, the company posted an adjusted profit of 15 cents a share in the third quarter, while analysts had expected earnings of 36 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"RadioShack's disappointing Q3 financial performance is reflective of the company’s long-term challenges," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said in a client note.

RadioShack shares were trading down 14 percent at $11.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

