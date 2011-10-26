* Q3 loss/shr $0.29 vs est loss/shr $0.37

* Q3 rev $76.5 mll vs est $75.7 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.98-$1.03 vs est $1.04

* Sees Q4 rev $270.5-$275.5 mln vs est $273.3 mln

* Shares fall 11 percent (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Photo-sharing service company Shutterfly Inc posted a wider July-September loss and forecast a holiday quarter profit below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 11 percent in after-hours trading.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects a profit of 98 cents to $1.03 a share on sales of $270.5-$275.5 million.

Analysts were expecting a fourth-quarter profit of $1.04 a share on sales of $273.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September loss was $9.9 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.8 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $76.5 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 37 cents a share on sales of $75.7 million.

Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company fell 11 percent in extended trade. They closed at $46.63 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)