Oct 27 Chinese steel and base metals producers are worried about the risk of payment defaults from customers and delayed orders because of Beijing's monetary tightening which they warned may have gone too far, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Baoshan Iron and Steel , China's second-biggest steelmaker in terms of output, said its customers were pushing back scheduled deliveries "due to declining economic growth and tightening credit," according to the newspaper.

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) the country's top aluminium producer, said it was worried about payment defaults from credit-squeezed customers, the paper said.

"Because our downstream customers face the predicament of scarce capital, (our) risks of payment collection are increasing," FT quoted Chalco as saying. "We must pay great attention to this."

China has been raising interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio to fight inflation and Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday it will remain the government's top priority.

Tighter credit has weighed on China's commodity demand including copper, limiting ability of companies to restock on the industrial metal despite recent price falls.

It has also cut demand for steel, and consequently, slashed appetite for raw material iron ore. Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell more than 3 percent to $127.40 a tonne on Wednesday, its weakest since July 2010.

Iron ore has shed nearly 11 percent so far this week, on track for its steepest weekly decline ever. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)