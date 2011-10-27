Oct 27 Chinese steel and base metals producers
are worried about the risk of payment defaults from customers
and delayed orders because of Beijing's monetary tightening
which they warned may have gone too far, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
Baoshan Iron and Steel , China's second-biggest
steelmaker in terms of output, said its customers were pushing
back scheduled deliveries "due to declining economic growth and
tightening credit," according to the newspaper.
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) the
country's top aluminium producer, said it was worried about
payment defaults from credit-squeezed customers, the paper said.
"Because our downstream customers face the predicament of
scarce capital, (our) risks of payment collection are
increasing," FT quoted Chalco as saying. "We must pay great
attention to this."
China has been raising interest rates and banks' reserve
requirement ratio to fight inflation and Premier Wen Jiabao said
on Tuesday it will remain the government's top priority.
Tighter credit has weighed on China's commodity demand
including copper, limiting ability of companies to restock on
the industrial metal despite recent price falls.
It has also cut demand for steel, and consequently, slashed
appetite for raw material iron ore. Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI
fell more than 3 percent to $127.40 a tonne on Wednesday, its
weakest since July 2010.
Iron ore has shed nearly 11 percent so far this week, on
track for its steepest weekly decline ever.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)