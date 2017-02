HANOI, Oct 27 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Ocean Group Joint Stock Co in the first nine months of 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item Jan-Sept 2011 (*) Jan-Sept 2010

Revenues 475,589 605,570

Gross profit 175,616 426,713

Net profit 162,118 319,230

Note: (*) the figures were unaudited and made by the parent company only. ($1=20,986 dong)

(Reporting by Vu Duy)