October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten(BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.825

Reoffer price 99.20

Payment Date November 3, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.825 pct (0.25 pct M&U, 1.625 pct Selling)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 650 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0700812885

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)