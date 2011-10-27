October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten(BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.825
Reoffer price 99.20
Payment Date November 3, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.825 pct (0.25 pct M&U, 1.625 pct Selling)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 650 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0700812885
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)