October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Schindler Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 21, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.308

Reoffer price 99.808

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0138761041

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 21, 2014

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.154

Reoffer price 99.704

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CHO138761033

* * * *

Comman Terms

Payment Date November 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.