Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Schindler Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 21, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.308
Reoffer price 99.808
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0138761041
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 21, 2014
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.154
Reoffer price 99.704
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CHO138761033
* * * *
Comman Terms
Payment Date November 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
