* To cut 80 jobs, nearly 14 percent of workforce

* Q3 loss $0.52/shr vs loss $0.14/shr year ago

* Appoints Thomas Michaud as CEO, replacing John Duffy

* Boosts share buyback authorization by $50 million (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Investment bank KBW Inc posted a wider quarterly loss, cut jobs, and replaced its Chief Executive, while boosting its share buyback as a sop to shareholders.

The company, which specializes in the financial sector, said it would cut about 80 jobs through terminations and not replacing departing employees. The job cuts amount to nearly 14 percent of the firm's workforce.

The company will take a $5 million charge in severance costs related to these activities.

KBW appointed Thomas Michaud CEO, replacing John Duffy, who will stay on as vice chairman of the board.

For the July-September quarter, KBW posted a loss of $15.7 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.2 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

The company boosted its share buyback authorization by $50 million. It had $3.2 million remaining of the $70 million total repurchase initially authorized under the program.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $14.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

