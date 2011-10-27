* To cut 80 jobs, nearly 14 percent of workforce
* Q3 loss $0.52/shr vs loss $0.14/shr year ago
* Appoints Thomas Michaud as CEO, replacing John Duffy
* Boosts share buyback authorization by $50 million
Oct 27 Investment bank KBW Inc posted a
wider quarterly loss, cut jobs, and replaced its Chief
Executive, while boosting its share buyback as a sop to
shareholders.
The company, which specializes in the financial sector, said
it would cut about 80 jobs through terminations and not
replacing departing employees. The job cuts amount to nearly 14
percent of the firm's workforce.
The company will take a $5 million charge in severance costs
related to these activities.
KBW appointed Thomas Michaud CEO, replacing John Duffy, who
will stay on as vice chairman of the board.
For the July-September quarter, KBW posted a loss of $15.7
million, or 51 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.2
million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.
The company boosted its share buyback authorization by $50
million. It had $3.2 million remaining of the $70 million total
repurchase initially authorized under the program.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $14.28 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)