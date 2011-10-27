October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 1.0064 billion rand

Maturity Date November 19, 2015

Coupon 4.9 pct

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0699238522

Data supplied by International Insider.