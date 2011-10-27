October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 1.0064 billion rand
Maturity Date November 19, 2015
Coupon 4.9 pct
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Payment Date November 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0699238522
Data supplied by International Insider.