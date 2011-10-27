October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date November 09, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.379

Reoffer price 99.379

Yield 6.148

Spread 410 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 484bp

Over the 1.25 pct 2016 OBL 161

Payment Date November 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bawag PSK & Raiffeisen Bank International AG

& Unicredit Bank

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN AT0000A00QR71

