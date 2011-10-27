October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date November 09, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.379
Reoffer price 99.379
Yield 6.148
Spread 410 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 484bp
Over the 1.25 pct 2016 OBL 161
Payment Date November 09, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bawag PSK & Raiffeisen Bank International AG
& Unicredit Bank
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN AT0000A00QR71
