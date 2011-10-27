* Q3 oper net rev up 8 pct to $2.5 bln

* Q3 oper EPS $1.04 vs est $1.20

* Shares up 15 pct in early trade

Oct 27 Ameriprise Financial Inc's (AMP.N) shares rose as much as 15 percent a day after the broker dealer posted strong third-quarter operating revenue and a robust capital position.

Ameriprise shares, which have lost a fifth of their value since it last reported earnings, were trading up 13 percent at $48.44 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a high of $49.50 earlier in the session.

The company, which specializes in retirement plans, earned $271 million, or $1.12 per share in the third quarter, compared with $346 million or $1.33 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, operating income was $1.04 a share. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.20 a share on revenue of $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Operating net revenue rose 8 percent to $2.5 billion. Third-quarter results were hurt by $106 million, or 42 cents per share, deffered acquisition costs, among others. "Our excess capital position remains above $2 billion even after we accelerated share repurchase activity," Chief Executive Jim Cracchiolo said on a conference call, adding that the company returned $447 million to shareholders in the quarter. The number of branded advisors increased in the quarter and advisor productivity -- measured as operating net revenue per advisor -- grew 14 percent to $97,000, the company said in a statement.

