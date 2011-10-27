(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O) convincingly beat third-quarter expectations, as revenue from new product licenses jumped 28 percent, and forecast fiscal 2012 revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company jumped 21.5 percent to $78 in early morning trade on Thursday, making them one of the biggest gainers on Nasdaq.

July-Sept net income rose to $92 million, or 49 cents a share, from $88 million, or 46 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company that competes with VMware Inc (VMW.N), earned 64 cents a share, while revenue rose by a fifth to $565 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected an adjusted profit of 58 cents a share, on revenue of $544.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For fiscal 2012, Citrix, which develops virtualization software that allows a single computer to perform the work of multiple machines, expects revenue of $2.47-$2.48 billion.

