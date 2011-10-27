October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)
Issue Amount 200 million Sterling
Maturity Date October 30, 2013
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 106.055
Spread 113.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2013 UKT
Payment Date November 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings AAA (S&P),AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 250 million
Sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0701130667
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.