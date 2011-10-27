October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount 200 million Sterling

Maturity Date October 30, 2013

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 106.055

Spread 113.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2013 UKT

Payment Date November 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings AAA (S&P),AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 250 million

Sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0701130667

