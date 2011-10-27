Oct 27 Shares of American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC.O) fell as much as 4 percent, a day after the real estate investment trust announced a public offering of its common stock.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it will offer up to 37 million shares, seeking about $1 billion in proceeds, to acquire additional agency securities. [ID:nASA030LI]

American Capital posted third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates by a cent, helped by an increase in interest income.

Jefferies cut its price target on the company's stock to $30 from $33, citing a decline in net interest spread. However, the brokerage said the spread will still be one of the highest among the company's peers.

Citigroup raised its price target on the company's stock to $26 from $24 and said the company should be able to pay an attractive dividend.

"The heightened prepayment environment coupled with European tail risk will likely drive continued volatility for AGNC and the agency mortgage REITs," Citigroup analyst wrote in a note.

Shares of the company were trading at $27.58 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 3.88 percent from their closing price on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

