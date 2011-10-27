October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower VTB Bank
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 17, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Spread 422.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & VTB Capital
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 300 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0141533403
