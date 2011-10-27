October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower VTB Bank

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 17, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 422.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & VTB Capital

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 300 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0141533403

