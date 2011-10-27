October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2021

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.896

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.6bp

over the September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Suisse & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 2.7 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011109321

