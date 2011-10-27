October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 13, 2021
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.896
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.6bp
over the September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 09, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Suisse & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 2.7 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011109321
