October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Tesco PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 02, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.51
Reoffer price 99.51
Yield 3.455 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.2bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date November 02, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Marrill Lynch, BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs International & JP Morgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.