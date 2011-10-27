October 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Tesco PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 02, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.51

Reoffer price 99.51

Yield 3.455 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.2bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date November 02, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Marrill Lynch, BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs International & JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.