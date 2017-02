SEOUL Oct 28 Seoul shares opened 2 percent higher on Friday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a long-awaited agreement among European leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt crisis.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were up 1.1 percent after the world's No.1 memory chip maker reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with the forecast it released earlier this month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.88 percent at 1958.15 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)