November 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 4, 2014
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 100.548
Reoffer price 100.548
Yield 3.8 pct
Payment Date November 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under Issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 700 Swedish
crown when fungible
ISIN XS0701703455
Temporary ISIN XS0706721205
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)