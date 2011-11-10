November 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 4, 2014

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 100.548

Reoffer price 100.548

Yield 3.8 pct

Payment Date November 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under Issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 700 Swedish

crown when fungible

ISIN XS0701703455

Temporary ISIN XS0706721205

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)