Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2.5 bp
Reoffer price 100.402
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 20 bp
Payment Date November 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nomura
& Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.075 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 850 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0493320922
