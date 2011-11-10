Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank(EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2.5 bp

Reoffer price 100.402

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 20 bp

Payment Date November 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nomura

& Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.075 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 850 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0493320922

