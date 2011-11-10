November 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower ENAG Energiefinanzierungs AG

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 31, 2023

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 103.687

Reoffer price 103.687

Payment Date December 08, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0143069984

ISIN CH0122526608

