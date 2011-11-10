November 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower ENAG Energiefinanzierungs AG
Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 31, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 103.687
Reoffer price 103.687
Payment Date December 08, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0143069984
ISIN CH0122526608
