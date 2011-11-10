SEOUL, Nov 11 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Bank of Korea reviews base rate. Around 1000 >Apple's iPhone 4S debuts in the South Korean market.

TOP STORIES >SK Telecom remains sole bidder for Hynix >S.Korea Oct producer inflation hits 10-mth low >S.Korea broadest money supply growth quickens >Game company Nexon to raise $1.2 bln in Tokyo IPO

MARKETS >Seoul shares see biggest loss in 7 wks on foreign >S.Korea won tumbles on Italy debt, bonds rally

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis. * Crude oil futures rebounded on Thursday, as investors saw some progress in Italy's efforts to solve its debt problems and U.S. data showed a slight improvement in the economy, beefing up appetite for risk. * U.S. stocks, crude oil and the euro rebounded on Thursday, a day after a massive sell-off, as fears eased that the euro zone might break up and Italy was able to sell its debt at auction, albeit at a high cost. * Seoul shares tumbled on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending banks and crude oil refiners down sharply and sending foreign investors stampeding for the exits. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >CJ Corp said on Thursday it would issue 450 billion won ($396.7 million) worth of corporate bonds to secure cash. Analysts said the move was related CJ Group companies' potential purchase of Korea Express Co Ltd. >Hyundai Motor Co, Samsung C&T Corp, GS Global Corp and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd are participating in the development of rare earth resources in South Africa. ($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won)

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)