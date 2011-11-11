(adds detail)

BEIJING Nov 11 China's full year trade surplus is likely to hit $150 billion in 2011, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday, adding that export growth faced a challenging outlook given the global economic backdrop.

"China's exports and imports will continue to grow in 2012 but the growth rates will probably be slower than in 2011," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that growth in imports would exceed that in exports in 2012, helping China achieve a better balance in its trade.

Data this week revealed that China's 12-month rolling trade surplus had narrowed to $170.2 billion in October from September's $180.3 billion.

Imports surged in October while exports grew at their slowest rate in months.

Customs figures showed import growth of 28.7 percent year on year in October, well ahead of the 23.0 percent forecast and far in excess of September's 20.9 percent growth rate.

Headline growth in exports meanwhile was its most sluggish in eight months, but when the traditionally volatile month of February is stripped out, October's growth of 15.9 percent was the slowest since November 2009, when they shrank.

Friday's Ministry of Commerce statement said that the outlook for exports was clouded by both a stalling global economic recovery and a continued strengthening of the yuan currency.

"China is facing rising pressure from yuan appreciation, which is not conducive for companies to accept orders and arrange production," the statement said.

"China has some foundation and favourable conditions to keep steady growth in trade in 2012, but we are facing rising uncertainties and instability which will curb trade development," it said.

This week's official trade data suggests to many analysts that China's efforts to tilt the economy towards domestic demand may be offsetting the external weakness that has dragged on economic growth this year, with import strength indicating that underlying industrial demand was solid.

China's leaders have begun talking in recent weeks about "fine tuning" macroeconomic policy to maintain economic growth, which slowed in the third quarter to 9.1 percent, its weakest in more than two years.

But the Commerce Ministry said China did face risks from Europe's deepening financial crisis.

"With the peak of sovereign debt payments approaching in some countries, if effective bailout measures are not taken in a timely manner, the sudden burst of banking risks in Europe will bring new heavy blow to the global economic and financial system," the ministry said. (Reporting by Wang Lan and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills and Richard Borsuk)