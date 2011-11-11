(Refile to reach additional subscribers)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Australia & New Zealand Banking
Group (ANZ) has become the first Australian bank to announce its
intention to issue a covered bond into the dollar market.
The bank said it would sell a five-year US dollar covered
bond during the week of November 14, subject to market
conditions via ANZ , Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas and UBS.
Issuance will be executed from ANZ's USD20bn covered bond
programme, and is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's and AAA by
Fitch. The deal will be backed by Australian residential
mortgage loans, with indexation of underlying property values.
The notes will be offered and sold in the United States to
qualified institutional buyers only, pursuant of Rule 144A under
the Securities Act and in offshore transactions to non-United
States persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities
Act.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)