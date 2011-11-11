(Refile to reach additional subscribers)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has become the first Australian bank to announce its intention to issue a covered bond into the dollar market.

The bank said it would sell a five-year US dollar covered bond during the week of November 14, subject to market conditions via ANZ , Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas and UBS.

Issuance will be executed from ANZ's USD20bn covered bond programme, and is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's and AAA by Fitch. The deal will be backed by Australian residential mortgage loans, with indexation of underlying property values.

The notes will be offered and sold in the United States to qualified institutional buyers only, pursuant of Rule 144A under the Securities Act and in offshore transactions to non-United States persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)