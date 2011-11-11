November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Korea Land & Housing Corporation
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss frans
Maturity Date December 12, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 100 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Governing Law Swiss
Denoms (K) 5
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0143137260
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)