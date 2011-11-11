November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Korea Land & Housing Corporation

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss frans

Maturity Date December 12, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 100 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Governing Law Swiss

Denoms (K) 5

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0143137260

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)