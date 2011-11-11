November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower National Grid PlC
Issue Amount 100 milion sterling
Maturity Date October 06, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 101.50
Payment Date November 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Evolutions
Securities
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 282.5
million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0678522490
Data supplied by International Insider.