November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower National Grid PlC

Issue Amount 100 milion sterling

Maturity Date October 06, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 101.50

Payment Date November 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Evolutions

Securities

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 282.5

million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0678522490

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.