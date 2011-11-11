November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 100 Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 16, 2021
Coupon 4.135 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date November 16, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0004298768
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.