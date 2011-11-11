November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Koninklijke KPN N.V
Issue Amount 400 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 18, 2026
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.312
Reoffer price 99.312
Spread 242 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date November 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & JP Morgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0707430947
