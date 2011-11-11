November 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Koninklijke KPN N.V

Issue Amount 400 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 18, 2026

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.312

Reoffer price 99.312

Spread 242 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date November 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0707430947

