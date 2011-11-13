SEOUL, Nov 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Meeting on next year's budget at the National Assembly

TOP STORIES >Bank of Korea holds rates, tones down inflation >SK Telecom picked for $3 bln Hynix deal >S.Korea says household debt burden grows further >S.Korea to pour $9 bln in wind power generation >Korean talent agency IPO prices above range

MARKETS >Seoul shares rebound firmly as large caps rally >S.Korea T-bonds fall as c.bank downplays rate cut

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Oil prices rose on Friday, reacting to steps by Italy and Greece to address their economic and political crises and to improved U.S. consumer sentiment. * Global equities surged about 2 percent and the euro rallied against the dollar on Friday after an Italian vote on economic reforms eased fears that its debt burden would jeopardize the euro zone's future. * Seoul shares ended 2.8 percent higher on Friday, fuelled by gains in large-cap stocks including Samsung Electronics , but the index still posted its biggest weekly percentage loss in seven weeks, hit by Italian debt woes. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motors Co said it would offer a lifetime warranty and cut the price of its Sonata Hybrid to boost sales. >Samsung Group said it would embark on a major year-end restructuring drive, cutting the number of employees in its financial arms, rotating CEOs at its electronic units and merging Samsung LED and Samsung Mobile Display into Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, all to prepare the conglomerate for the next decade. >The new Google TV 2.0 manufactured by LG Electronics Inc will be unveiled in January 2012 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

