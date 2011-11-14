BRIEF-Denmark's Nykredit IPO preparations proceed as planned
* Says Nykredit is in a better position for a stock exchange listing than a year ago For more on Nykredit's Q4 earnings: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares opened 1.4 percent higher on Monday after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and lifted Wall Street shares.
Gains were led by large cap bank and technology issues, with LG Display up 3.4 percent and KB Financial Group rising 2.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.49 percent at 1,891.29 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says Nykredit is in a better position for a stock exchange listing than a year ago For more on Nykredit's Q4 earnings: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
* Says dividend 1.35 eurper share versus 1.30 eurper share year ago
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview