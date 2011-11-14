BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares posted a strong rise on Monday in a relief rally following positive news from Italy, with gains led by technology and chemical stocks such as Hynix Semiconductor Inc and Hanwha Chemical .
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 2.1 percent at 1,902.81. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.