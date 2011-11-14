(Removes extraneous word in paragraph two)
The capital goods sector is seeing the biggest upgrades in
earnings revisions of all industry groups in Australia tracked
by Thomson Reuters StarMine over the past 14 days.
This year's consensus EPS estimates for the sector have
risen by 5.3 percent on average over the last 14 days versus a
decline of 0.5 percent for all the industry groups overall, data
shows.
For the same period, analysts have upgraded EPS estimates on
RCR Tomlinson, an integrated engineering solutions
provider, by 4.4 percent. Out of seven analysts covering the
company, two upgraded their earnings estimates this month.
Technically, the stock's 20-day simple moving average
crossed over its 50-day moving average this month, a bullish
sign.
On Monday, the shares rose 7.4 percent to end at A$1.8 in a
broader S&P/ASX 200 index up 0.2 percent. The shares
have jumped 28 percent over the past 14 days in a flat broader
market.
CONTEXT:
RCR Tomlinson, which has clients in the mining,
energy, resources and power sectors, received a major
engineering, procurement and construction contract for $600 mln
from Fortescue on Nov 2.
Out of seven analysts tracking the stock, five have a strong
buy recommendation and two rate it a buy. Decmil is one
of Tomlinson's competitors.
(Reporting by Manik Narula; Editing by Anshuman Daga)