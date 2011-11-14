(Adds Deutsche Bank, Janus Capital, Macquarie Capital)

Nov 14 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann's tenure at the top of Germany's largest lender will end in 2012 after it emerged that he withdrew his candidacy to join the supervisory board. Deutsche Bank's nomination committee instead recommended Paul Achleitner, finance chief of Allianz ALVG.DE, for the supervisory board, which is akin to a board of directors.

INVESCO

Invesco Ltd elected former MetLife CEO C. Robert Henrikson to its board of directors.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Monique Stephens as a client adviser within the group's UK institutional team. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Stephens was institutional sales manager at Invesco Perpetual.

MEYER BERGMAN

The European real estate investment management firm appointed Tami Chuang as head of investor relations. Tami joins from DTZ Investment Management, where she was an associate director for four years.

JANUS CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD

The international arm of investment manager Janus Capital Group Inc named former Lazard Asset Management Senior Vice President Jamie Wong as the head of consultant relations for EMEA and Asia.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The financial services firm, a part of Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group, named Allan Bertie as senior managing director in the newly created industrials, communications and sponsors (ICS) team. It also named Raj Khatri as senior managing director and head of metals and mining coverage in Europe.

(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)