(Adds Deutsche Bank, Janus Capital, Macquarie Capital)
Nov 14 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann's
tenure at the top of Germany's largest lender will end in 2012
after it emerged that he withdrew his candidacy to join the
supervisory board. Deutsche Bank's nomination committee instead
recommended Paul Achleitner, finance chief of Allianz ALVG.DE,
for the supervisory board, which is akin to a board of
directors.
INVESCO
Invesco Ltd elected former MetLife CEO C.
Robert Henrikson to its board of directors.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Monique
Stephens as a client adviser within the group's UK institutional
team. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Stephens
was institutional sales manager at Invesco Perpetual.
MEYER BERGMAN
The European real estate investment management firm
appointed Tami Chuang as head of investor relations. Tami joins
from DTZ Investment Management, where she was an associate
director for four years.
JANUS CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The international arm of investment manager Janus Capital
Group Inc named former Lazard Asset Management Senior
Vice President Jamie Wong as the head of consultant relations
for EMEA and Asia.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The financial services firm, a part of Australia's top
investment bank Macquarie Group, named Allan Bertie as
senior managing director in the newly created industrials,
communications and sponsors (ICS) team. It also named Raj Khatri
as senior managing director and head of metals and mining
coverage in Europe.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)