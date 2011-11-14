November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommuninvest 1 Sverige AB

Issue Amount 75 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 22, 2018

Coupon 2.90 pct

Issue price 99.906

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

