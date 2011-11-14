November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kommuninvest 1 Sverige AB
Issue Amount 75 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 22, 2018
Coupon 2.90 pct
Issue price 99.906
Payment Date November 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
