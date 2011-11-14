November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development(EBRD)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.87

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.95 bp over

the CT5

Payment Date November 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) London

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 bln

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCB86

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)