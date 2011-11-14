November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date November 17, 2014

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.604

Reoffer price 99.604

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

The issue size will total $2.0 billion when fungible

Regs ISIN XS0705646452

144A ISIN US063806AC75

Data supplied by International Insider.