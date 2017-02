Nov 15 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in million U.S dollars)

Net income 11.5 vs 66.5

Revenue 1,000.0 vs 980.1

Note: First Gen Corp, a unit of Philippine conglomerate First Philippine Holdings Corp, is one of the country's biggest power producers.

In a statement, First Gen said the decline in profit was mainly due to an impairment charge of 5 billion pesos ($115 million) by affiliate Energy Development Corp, the country's biggest geothermal power producer.

($1 = 43.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by John Mair)