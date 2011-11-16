(Erol Emed is an analyst at Reuters Investment Views, a Japanese commentary service. The opinions expressed are his own)

Renhe Commercial Holdings, China Eastern Airlines , Evergrande Real Estate and China Minsheng Banking seem to have little in common other than being listed in Hong Kong. Yet the average price performance of these four stocks for October was 33.2 percent.

What makes them special as a group is they all have Thomson Reuters StarMine Value-Momentum score (Val-Mo) of at or above 95.

StarMine's Val-Mo score rates companies based on a combination of two value and two momentum metrics it has created.

StarMine's October performance report shows that for Hong Kong, StarMine's Val-Mo model produced high alpha with low volatility. Its top scorers included more stocks similar to the ones mentioned above, with all of them performing above 20 percent or 30 percent compared to its bottom ranks --- creating a net spread of 6.3 percent.

The measure of return over risk, or Sharpe ratio, is 2.49, the highest among all StarMine factors for this country.

So far in November, high Val-Mo stocks in HK seem to be, on average, flat. In contrast, low Val-Mo stocks seem to be slightly down.

There are two notable exceptions. One is BYD. It has a low Val-Mo score of 5 and was up 9.16 percent as of Monday, on top of a stellar performance last month of 44.92 percent.

The other stock is Mongolia Energy, with a Val-Mo score of 2 and the shares are up 18.4 percent since the start of November after rising 49 percent in October.

CONTEXT:

After declining for the past few months, most global markets rallied in October. The overall United States market advanced about 15 percent on an equal weighted basis, StarMine data shows.

Hong Kong rose 23.6 percent in October. The average stock in developed Europe and emerging markets advanced 2.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. (At the time of publication Erol Emed did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article) (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anshuman Daga)