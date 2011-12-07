By Meenakshi Iyer

Dec 7 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp's SWHC.O decision to shed its perimeter security unit will allow the company to play catch up in its core handgun business, where rivals have been quicker on the draw.

Investors and analysts -- who saw the July 2009 purchase of the Universal Safety Response (USR) business an unusual move for the gun maker -- deemed the proposed sale a positive step that would help improve shareholder value.

Since the legendary 159-year old gun maker entered the perimeter security business, its shares have fallen more than 40 percent. They have gained about 12 percent since the company announced plans to sell the business in October. [ID:nL3E7L63FJ] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Smith & Wesson timeline: link.reuters.com/kuw45s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

"We are really happy that they are selling it, it was a black hole of resources, time and effort that was draining the company," a senior analyst at Rivanna Capital, which owns a 2 percent stake in the company, told Reuters.

"I think (the stock) could more than double from here ... by the time all the USR noise is gone, the stock will move again," Rivanna's Benjamin Mackovak said.

The announcement to divest the USR business came soon after the appointment of James Debney as the new chief executive in September.

Analysts are optimistic that Debney, who previously headed the firearms division, will be able to concentrate on that business, instead of having to mend broken acquisitions.

And while the consumer firearms segment contributes more than 85 percent to Smith & Wesson's revenue, the company has lagged behind peers like Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR.N), Glock Inc and Taurus as a product innovator in the category.

"Smith & Wesson's response to product development recently has been to do what competitors have been successful in," Avondale Partners analyst Bret Jordan told Reuters.

When Smith & Wesson launched its Bodyguard line of small conceal and carry firearms, it was nearly two years behind Sturm Ruger's line of LCP (Lightwight Compact Pistol) and LCR

(Lightweight Compact Revolver) pistols.

Another competitor, Taurus USA, became the leader in high caliber shotshell revolvers with its Taurus Judge line. Smith & Wesson again took two years to bring out a competing product with its Governor line.

The firearms market in the United States -- the largest gun-owning nation -- is worth about $5 billion, with about two-thirds of that coming from the consumer firearms segment, according to the most recent figures from the National Sporting Goods Association.

LOSING HAND

Barring one good quarter, the Franklin, Tennessee-based business has been making losses since the purchase, due to reduced federal spending on specialized fences and barricades for installations such as chemical plants, military bases and refineries.

CL King analyst Jim Barrett estimates the unit, now known as Security Solutions, will lose about $10 million this year.

Avondale's Jordan believes diversified defense and security players like Textron Inc (TXT.N) and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) or small PE firms that invest in the security business as likely to take the business off Smith & Wesson's hands.

Wedbush Securities analyst Rommel Dionisio told Reuters, "We are thinking (it could sell for) $15-$19 million as the business has done very poorly since they acquired (it)."

Rivanna's Mackovak said he would be "surprised if they got more than they bought it for," but thinks it will be a "win-win if Smith and Wesson can get some money in return for it."

The company, which reports second-quarter results Thursday, trades at 1.9 times its book value, a strong discount of 25 percent to its peers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Smart Estimates. A lower book value implies that a stock is undervalued at its current price.

Starmine SmartEstimate, which gives more weight to recent estimates by top rated analysts, predicts a more than 10 percent earnings upside to Wall Street estimates in 2012.

